Don’t send flowers: The dearly departed go political in their obituaries

The U.S. is in an incredibly polarized state in the midst of the 2020 general election. Even the dearly departed are endorsing certain candidates in their obituaries.
People often send flowers to honor those who have died, but some of the dearly departed are seeking a more partisan tribute.

They’re asking people to not vote for certain presidential candidates.

Patricia Ann Wiggins, of Auburn, New York, died in September and her obit asked that “in lieu of flowers, please don’t vote for Mr. Joseph R. Biden Jr.” The obit says she “will be missed for her wit and generous heart.”

Another woman, Georgia May “Wille” Adkins, 93, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, also died in September, according to the Pioneer Press.

Her parting request: “In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump.”

Mrs. Adkins’ obituary noted that the church service should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, The Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump and other political leaders have also received criticism in obits for how they’ve handled the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.

