Century-old castle secluded in Colorado for sale. Take a look inside $17 million palace

One of the most glamorous, architectural wonders in Colorado is on the market — for a little less than $17 million.

The famous Redstone Castle, which rests about an hour outside of Aspen in Redstone, was built in 1902 and fully restored in 2018 by current owners April and Steve Carver, who said they had admired the historic building from afar before stepping in to give it a makeover. At first, the structure seemed out of their financial reach as they spent years restoring another Colorado wonder — the Hotel Denver.

“Then we watched it sell for $6 million and said nope, not in our reach,” Steve Carver said to The Colorado Sun. “Then we watched it sell for $4 million and said nope, still not there. And then we got a card in the mail that they were having an auction with a minimum bid of $2 million.”

The house is a Tudor-style castle that sits along the Crystal River on 153 gated acres and is currently listed by Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Global Luxury for $16.9 million.

The Redstone Castle Photo courtesy of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The restoration brought a modern touch to the castle, which was built for coal magnate John Cleveland Osgood. The bathrooms have been updated along with the kitchen and infrastructure, but the overall elegant feel still surrounds the interior and exterior of the castle, according to the listing agent.

Currently, the castle is being run as a boutique hotel with 15 bedrooms, 15 full baths and 4 half baths, along with “leather embossed and mahogany walls, 14 fireplaces with imported marble and tile, Tiffany-designed chandeliers, Persian rugs, claw-foot bathtubs, aluminum leaf ceilings and linen-lined walls by Italian artists,” Mansion Global says.

“It feels like you’re in a remote gorgeous valley,” listing agent Chris Souki said, according to Global. “You have big cliffs facing you and lots of flat, usable acreage.”

The courtyard. Petr_Wiese Photo courtesy of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

“It’s landscaped and irrigated and it’s just spectacular,” he said. “It’s very much a one-of-a-kind property.”

While the house was a challenge to restore due to 10 previous owners making upgrades, the Carvers don’t have many regrets taking on such a project with one of Colorado’s most-storied buildings.

“Yes, we’d do it again, but there were times when I would have said no,” April said to The Colorado Sun.

The Great Room. Petr_Wiese Photo courtesy of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

According the the castle’s website, it was “placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, (and) the Castle provides a unique glimpse into the personal styles and social culture of America’s elite at the turn of the 20th Century.”

The structure has had notable guests, including Teddy Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan and members of the Rockerfeller family, Global reports.