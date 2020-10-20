Man bites off another man’s nose during fight after leaving bar, Iowa police say

A brawl between several men in Iowa came to an end over the weekend after one man bit off another man’s nose, police say.

Blayre Ward, 24, and John Turner III, 20, were asked to leave Noonan’s Taps, a bar in Dubuque, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Telegraph Herald reported.

Not long after, traffic cameras captured the two men in an argument with Austin Plumley, 21, and a 16-year-old before a fight broke out, according to the newspaper.

Plumley ran off to a nearby residence before police say Ward threw two large rocks into the home while yelling threats, KWWL reported.

Police said Ward shouted that he would “kill your whole family” and “kill your kids, too,” according to KCCI.

The rocks caused $350 worth of damage, KWWL reported.

Plumley’s father Scott emerged and a second fight broke out, according to the Herald.

After exchanging blows, police said Ward bit Scott Plumley’s nose, KWWL reported.

Ward bit “the majority of it off,” police said, adding that he “stated he had pieces of the nose still in his teeth,” according to KCCI.

Police said the “bitten off nose will need surgery to rebuild,” the outlet reported. Scott Plumley was hospitalized for treatment.

Austin Plumley was treated at a local hospital for injuries to his neck, head and knuckles before he was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting and violation of a no-contact order, according to the Herald.

Turner was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct — fighting, KWWL reported.

Ward faces a handful of charges including “willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree harassment, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and fourth-degree criminal mischief,” according to KCCI. His bond was set at $10,000.