Carjacking suspects use crossbow to shoot victim before running off, Missouri cops say

Carjacking suspects used a crossbow in an attempt to steal a vehicle in Missouri, police say.

Branson police officers went to the robbery scene in a wooded area of Branson on Thursday after a 911 caller said two men with firearms tried to steal a car, according to a news release. However, when the officers arrived, they found a person shot with a crossbow.

The two men ran away before officers arrived. The sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped create a perimeter of the area and one suspect was found, police say. But the second man escaped.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged yet, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

