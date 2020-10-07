McDonald’s is adding three new breakfast items to its menu. Here’s when they arrive

If you like to start your day with a little something sweet, McDonald’s has some very good news.

The fast food giant announced Wednesday that it’s adding three new baked goods to its menu — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll.

The new menu items will land at McDonald’s restaurants on Oct. 28, and the best part? They’ll be available all day long at participating restaurants.

“You never know when that sweet craving will hit,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

Let’s break down the new items:

Apple fritter: This is McDonald’s take on the classic breakfast treat, made with cinnamon and apples then fried and drizzled with icing.

Blueberry muffin: The blueberry muffin isn’t exactly new to the Golden Arches, but the chain has revamped its recipe, which is made with real blueberries and topped with streusel crumbs.

Cinnamon Roll: The breakfast staple is a flaky pastry layered with cinnamon and drizzled with cream cheese icing, served warm.

These are the first bakery additions to McDonald’s core menu in more than eight years, McDonald’s said.

“We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy, said.

McDonald’s first launched its breakfast menu in 1971 with the Egg McMuffin, adding items over the years including breakfast burritos, coffee and the fan-favorite McGriddle.

You can find your nearest McDonald’s here.

