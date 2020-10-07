Kansas City Star Logo
McDonald’s is adding three new breakfast items to its menu. Here’s when they arrive

If you like to start your day with a little something sweet, McDonald’s has some very good news.

The fast food giant announced Wednesday that it’s adding three new baked goods to its menu — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll.

The new menu items will land at McDonald’s restaurants on Oct. 28, and the best part? They’ll be available all day long at participating restaurants.

“You never know when that sweet craving will hit,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

Let’s break down the new items:

These are the first bakery additions to McDonald’s core menu in more than eight years, McDonald’s said.

“We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy, said.

McDonald’s first launched its breakfast menu in 1971 with the Egg McMuffin, adding items over the years including breakfast burritos, coffee and the fan-favorite McGriddle.

You can find your nearest McDonald’s here.

