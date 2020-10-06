Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

15,000 ‘Viagra’ pills mailed to a Michigan home won’t ever get there, feds say

A shipment with thousands of fake Viagra pills was seized before it could arrive at a Michigan residence, officials say.

The shipment of 15,000 tablets marked as Viagra 100 mg tablets also included various brands of honey mixed with Sildenafil, the medication used to treat erectile dysfunction, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The pills could have sold for more than $1 million if real, officials said.

“Unapproved prescriptions may be manufactured using incorrect or harmful ingredients,” officials said in a Tuesday news release. “This medicine is then packaged and labeled to look like the real thing. Counterfeit medicines are unsafe because they may not work and could be harmful.”

The shipment was intercepted and seized by agents in Chicago. A company in Istanbul, Turkey, mailed it to the Michigan residence, officials say.

“Our officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” Shane Campbell, Port Director-Chicago, said in the news release. “Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The pills were sent to the Food and Drug Administration for a criminal investigation.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Nation & World

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Nation & World

Today in History

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service