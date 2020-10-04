Burger served with mayo leads to fatal shooting, 130-year prison term, AR officials say

A man was sentenced to 130 years in prison after Arkansas officials say he fatally shot a woman because there was mayonnaise on his fast food burger.

In March 2019, Priscilla Aldridge and Kevin Thomas took an order from a fast food restaurant to Andra Crockett, 35, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Thomas and Crockett are brothers.

When Crockett opened the bag, a neighbor heard him yell, “B----, you know I don’t like mayonnaise on my hamburger,” before shooting his brother three times, and 37-year-old Aldridge once, killing her, according to THV.

Crockett was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and first-degree battery, court records show.

He was sentenced to a total 130 years in prison — 75 years for the murder charge, 40 years for the battery charge and 15 years for being in possession of a firearm as a felon, according to court records.

Crockett was ordered to serve his time consecutively in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, the Gazette reported.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of lead Blytheville Police Department detective Jason Simpkins and deputy prosecutors Gina Knight and Curtis Walker in obtaining a conviction for this senseless murder over a botched fast food order and putting this dangerous criminal in prison for a long while,” prosecutor Scott Ellington said, according to WHBQ.