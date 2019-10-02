Burglars drop from ceiling, steal cheap beer but leave a big clue, Oklahoma cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two teenagers who cut their way into a Dollar General were caught on video falling through the ceiling during their heist, Oklahoma cops say.

All the duo got away with was a 12-pack of beer — and one of the burglars left behind his cellphone, according to Edmond police.

Cops went to the store when a loud alarm went off shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two teens had just broken into the store by cutting a hole to a crawl space above some coolers, according to a police report.

“In this corner of the store, there are tall coolers that would make it easy to land on when coming through the ceiling,” police wrote in the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

While one of the burglars made a successful landing, surveillance video shows the other suspect apparently injure himself and drop his cellphone behind the coolers, according to the report. The video shows him trying to move the coolers before giving up and running out of the store empty-handed, police said.

Man chugs 7 beers for courage to surrender to jail, Texas cops say. He wasn’t wanted.

The other teenager, who had been acting as a lookout, then went to the back of the store, grabbed a 12-pack of Busch Light valued at $8.30 and ran out the back door, according to the police report.

When cops arrived, they found the cellphone — with its flashlight still on — blood on the door frame and handle of the coolers, according to the police report.

Later that day, a police sergeant got a tip from a clerk at the 7-Eleven that suspects in the burglary could be staying at an abandoned house, according to a news release. Cops went to the home and reported finding a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, as well as clothes the teens had worn in the surveillance video.

The juveniles were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and unlawful entry into the house, police said.