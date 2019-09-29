Hunter shoots and kills his friend after mistaking him for a deer, Georgia cops say

Gun safety tips you need to know License To Carry Instructor Cassie Shockey talks about gun safety tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK License To Carry Instructor Cassie Shockey talks about gun safety tips.

A Georgia man was shot and killed when another hunter mistook him for a deer, police say.

The two men, Bobby Lane and Hecter Romero, were hunting together in Glynn County on Saturday when Romero saw what he thought was a deer in an “area of heavy foliage,” according to Glynn County Police.

He shot into the area and instead hit Lane, police say.

Romero took Lane to a nearby gas station, where an ambulance was called, police say.

Lane later died at the hospital, according to police.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Glynn County officials are investigating the incident, police said. No charges have been announced.

No other information will be available until after the investigation, police say.