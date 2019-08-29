Tennessee man sues Popeyes over sold-out chicken sandwich. ‘I can’t get happy,’ he says

Popeyes new chicken sandwich sold out, for now. Popeyes president, Felipe A. Athayde, says their new chicken sandwich has sold out but it will be back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Popeyes president, Felipe A. Athayde, says their new chicken sandwich has sold out but it will be back.

After Popeyes Chicken ran out of its popular crispy sandwich this week, a Tennessee man is suing and claiming he wasted “countless” hours searching for the new menu item.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” Chattanooga-area resident Craig Barr told the Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

Barr said he was “hustled” out of $25 after answering a Craigslist ad from a friend of an alleged Popeyes worker claiming he was selling chicken sandwiches out of the back of a restaurant, according to the newspaper.

But his lawsuit is also about standing up to “big corporate,” according to the Times Free Press.

“The Sandwich,” as Popeyes calls it, reached superstar status after an online feud with Chick-fil-A last week, McClatchy news group reported. Chick-fil-A tweeted a “thinly-veiled critique” last Tuesday of its rival’s new chicken sandwich, and Popeyes responded 15 minutes later, according to the New York Times.

The exchange set off a social media craze for Popeyes that eventually led to the fast-food chain announcing Tuesday that it was fresh out of the chicken sandwich.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

On Wednesday, Popeyes reassured customers on Twitter that “The Sandwich” will return “as soon as possible.”

For Barr, the damage had already been done. In his lawsuit, Barr accused Popeyes of “false advertising, deceptive business practices,” and “countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes,” WTVC reported.

Barr says he went to Popeyes for the chicken sandwich, only to be turned away because the restaurant was sold out, according to WTVC.

Barrs wants $5,000 and demands to meet Popeyes in court on Oct. 28, WTVC reported.