‘Secret password’ saves 12-year-old girl from being abducted near bus stop, police say

“What’s the password?”

This one simple question may have prevented a Michigan girl from being abducted.

A 12-year-old girl was walking to a bus stop around 7 a.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a driver in a black sedan, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said. When the driver told her to “get in the car,” the girl asked for “the password.”

The girl’s mother came up with the idea of using a password should she need someone else to pick up her daughter, said Sgt. Renee Yax, according to the Macomb Daily.

When the driver said he didn’t know the password, the girl made a break for it, police say, and the car soon drove off.

The girl eventually made her way to the bus and reported the incident when she arrived at school, the Denver Channel reported. Another student witnessed the incident and confirmed the girl’s story, police say.

The driver is described as a “white male in his early 20s with dark hair” driving a “black Chevy four-door sedan with heavily tinted windows,” according to police.

Yax said the incident appears “isolated” with “no similar complaints being filed,” according to the Macomb Daily.

Still, the Chippewa Valley School District plans to issue an alert to parents and guardians, police say.