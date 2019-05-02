Autopsy results confirm SC fifth-grader died of natural causes after school fight

Friends and family members celebrate the life of 10-year-old Raniya Wright Raniya Wright was laid to rest after a celebration of her life at Saints Center Ministries in Walterboro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raniya Wright was laid to rest after a celebration of her life at Saints Center Ministries in Walterboro.

Authorities released the autopsy results this week for Raniya Wright, the 10-year-old Walterboro, South Carolina, girl who died following a classroom fight.

The results confirmed Wright died of “natural” causes.

The medical examiner’s report stated “there is no evidence of injury.”

Speculation that Wright had died because of injuries from a March 25 fight at Forest Hills Elementary School circulated through Walterboro and on social media.

Those rumors were addressed on April 19 when Solicitor Duffie Stone said Wright died of a congenital condition called an arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in the brain.

“In this case, the science is clear,” Stone said, adding that no criminal charges would be filed.

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland said the fight lasted only a few seconds before the teacher broke it up.

“This was a five-second slap fight that occurred in the front right corner of the classroom. Within seconds they were pulled apart,” he said.

The autopsy results also showed Wright had no injuries to her neck.

Still, according to police reports, some students said the other student in the fight had Raniya “in a headlock and was striking her in the head with her fist.”

Several students said Raniya hit her head on a bookshelf during the fight.

Wright’s mother, Ashley Wright, and her attorneys are continuing their own investigation into what led to the fight and Raniya’s death.

“This is not where the story ends,” attorney Margie Pizarro has said.