SUV barrels towards deputy after losing control on icy Wisconsin highway, video shows

A deputy in Fond Du Lac County, Wisconsin, survived a near-death experience on the side of a highway during a recent snowstorm — and it was all caught on squad car dash camera video, the sheriff’s office said.

As a snowstorm blew through the eastern Wisconsin county last month, Deputy Jason Fabry got out of his squad car to help a driver whose car ended up in a ditch along the highway, the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Fabry then made his way back to his own car on the shoulder of the highway. But he couldn’t see that — behind his back — an SUV driver was losing control of his or her vehicle, which was sliding uncontrollably out of its lane. And the unsuspecting deputy was right in the careening vehicle’s path, video shows.

Fabry jumped out of the road and into the ditch just in time, as the SUV driver managed to right the skidding vehicle and keep it from plowing into the deputy’s squad car, video shows.

“As this next round of winter weather moves in, we would like to remind people to SLOW DOWN!” the sheriff’s office wrote in the Facebook post that features the video.

The incident occurred on Dec. 21 along Highway 151, WLUK reports.

The sheriff’s office said the spinout “could have been deadly” both for Fabry and for any occupants in the vehicle that lost control. No one was hurt.

“Unfortunately, this is an all too common event that just happened to be captured by a squad camera,” the sheriff’s office said.

The video has been viewed more than 65,000 times on the social network and shared more than 1,500 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies advised drivers to be particularly cautious and safety-minded when they’re driving near emergency responders.

“Please SLOW DOWN, give yourself EXTRA TIME to make it to your destination, and DRIVE SAFE,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Our lives depend on it!”