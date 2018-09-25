‘I’ve got the rest of my life with him.’ Fireman left bride at wedding as duty called

Even at his own wedding, Jeremy Bourasa couldn’t keep away from his job.
On September 1, the Minnesota firefighter and his now-wife Krista Bourasa had their wedding at a fire station in St. Paul Park after being engaged for five years, according to RiverTowns. They had just exchanged vows — and were posing for wedding photos — when an alarm in the station started to go off.
It was for a house fire in a nearby town, according to KARE11, and it tested a promise that Jeremy and Krista had hoped to keep.
“We talked about it, ‘What if there’s a call?’” Krista told the TV station. “I was like, ‘You can let the other guys go; you’re not leaving our wedding.’”
But then Krista said she overheard some of the firefighters saying that the fire “was getting really bad” — and they needed back-ups, according to RiverTowns. Krista, whose niece and nephew died in a house fire, knew she couldn’t stop her husband from going.
“I looked at him and saw the look in his eyes,” she told the newspaper. “I knew he needed to be there and because we have family who literally lost everything from a fire.”
For Jeremy, the decision was an easy one.
“Without hesitation, I took off my wedding clothes, put on my turnout gear,” he told KARE11, “and stepped on the first truck that was heading out.”
But don’t worry: He made it back for the reception and first dance with his new bride after about two hours, RiverTowns reported.
Krista shared a video of the dance on Facebook.
Despite the few hours her husband was gone, the sacrifice was worth it, Krisa told KARE11.
“I’ve got the rest of my life with him,” she told the TV station. “They needed him for that moment.”
And now, Krista wrote on Facebook, she can confidently assert that she married “a real-life hero.” But she credited all her guests for rolling with the unorthodox wedding.
“This wedding was definitely built on the love of so many beautiful people,” she wrote. “If we didn’t have the help of all we did the day wouldn’t have been nearly as beautiful as it indeed was!!”
And the biggest realization for the Krista as she and Jeremy explore their new life together?
“Omg,” she wrote. “I’m a wife!!!”
Comments