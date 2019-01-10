Bus driver leaps into action to save baby wandering on Milwaukee overpass, video shows

Newly released video shows the dramatic rescue of a baby wandering alone through the streets of Milwaukee with no shoes.
A Milwaukee County Transit Service bus driver named Irena Ivic saw the infant walking alone, wearing a red onesie and a diaper in ”freezing temperatures” along her route on Dec. 22, according to a news release from the transit authority. Video of the rescue was released Thursday.
A look of concern covers Ivic’s face in the video when she first sees the infant meandering along the sidewalk of the highway overpass near 4th and Mitchell streets.
Ivic can be seen in the video stopping her bus, running across a street, picking the baby up and bringing him back into the bus.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I’m shaking,” one passenger can be heard saying in the video.
Authorities have since learned that the baby is less than a year old, according to the release. Police said the boy’s mother, who may have been suffering from mental health issues, left the boy outside, and that the baby was placed with his father after the rescue, according to WITI.
Neither the boy’s, nor his parents’ identities have been released by authorities.
The boy Ivic rescued “is the ninth lost or missing child found by MCTS Drivers in recent years,” the release states.
As the bus sat waiting for police and EMS responders to arrive, one passenger walked up to Ivic as she held the baby in the driver’s seat. The passenger can be seen in the video giving up her coat and wrapping the baby in it.
When authorities arrived at the scene, the baby boy was fast asleep in Ivic’s arms and the passenger’s coat.
Comments