Colorado mom ran to Safeway on Thanksgiving Day. She hasn’t been seen since, cops say

A 29-year-old Colorado mom has been missing since Thanksgiving Day, leaving law enforcement officials and frantic family members searching for clues.
Kelsey Berreth, who has a 1-year-old daughter, was last seen at a Safeway grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, local police told ABC News.
Police found her suitcases, makeup and vehicles at her home, according to ABC.
“I just want her to come home,” Brendan Kindle, her brother-in-law, told ABC News. “I find myself calling her quite often and her phone just goes to voicemail.”
Berreth’s cell phone has given up one of the few publicly revealed clues about her disappearance. The “phone pinged from Gooding, Idaho where she has family,” the Denver Post reported.
The newspaper reported that Berreth, who is a pilot instructor, was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue pants. Woodland Park is a mountain town of about 7,600 residents south of Denver, according to the Post.
A Facebook page has been set up to call attention to the case.
Woodland Park police will have a press conference at 2 p.m. MT on Monday to discuss the case, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation, according to ABC.
