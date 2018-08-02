Homeowners found something odd in their pool: a four-legged friend ‘getting in shape’

Wouldn’t it be kind of wacky to suddenly find Michael Phelps doing laps in your backyard pool?
Well, this swimming pool interloper had four legs, not just two.
The scene went down in the township of Hamilton, New Jersey, and the local constables described it on their Facebook page and Instagram Tuesday.
Oh, what a “tail” they spun.
“Imagine waking up on a warm and humid morning, taking a sip of your coffee and getting ready to take a quick dip in your refreshing pool before starting your day,” begins the post from the Township of Hamilton Police Department.
“You finish your breakfast, walk out to your back patio, and take a quick peek in your pool to make sure no rodents snuck in overnight. Luckily there were no rodents, but something much larger!
“Yes, you find a deer doing laps in your swimming pool, getting in shape to start preparing for the cold winter weather!”
The police, who were called to a home on Skip Morgan Drive, joked that the deer “decided that it was a bit too humid out today and was looking for some relief!”
Three officers - identified by NJ.com as Dennis Bakker, Cheryl McCarthy and Erich Thumhart - “were able to use the deer rescue training they learned in the academy (not really) to safely remove the deer from the pool,” the Facebook post said.
In June, two homeowners in Augusta, Kansas pulled a baby deer out of their backyard pool, too.
“Had an early morning rescue from the pool this morning,” Diana Burress posted on her Facebook page.
Xavier Piedra at Mashable joked that the deer in the New Jersey pool has given him goals.
Fitness goals.
“After soaking up some rays, this loose cannon took off into the woods never to be seen again,” Piedra wrote. “This deer truly lived its best life, and even burned some calories, too.
“I could not be more motivated to try and do the same (though I probably won’t).”
No word on whether the deer used the slide to enter the pool.
