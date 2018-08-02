Lupita Conchita, the chihuahua from Texas, gets her own quinceañera

Miranda Sanchez adores her “super-bougie” chihuahua named Lupita Conchita so much that she threw her a quinceañera, a party so cool that when other dogs — OK, owners — saw pictures of it on Twitter, they whined because they weren’t invited.

“You’re not gonna believe this,” longtime anchorman Joe Gazin at Kiii-TV in Corpus Christi said when he reported on the party Wednesday.

But even Sanchez of Corpus Christi, Texas, knew she had to draw the line somewhere as she lined up the food, and a doggie-sized dress and tiara from Build-A-Bear, for the pink-themed party.

“I was going to get mariachis, but they’re like $150 — I had to remember this was for a dog,” Sanchez told the Midland-Reporter Telegram.

A quinceañera is a traditional coming-of-age party for Hispanic 15-year-old girls.

Lupita Conchita is 15, sort of.

Sanchez told Teen Vogue that Lupita is actually slightly older than two years — which equates to 15 in human years, she said.

“I figured it was another excuse to get my family together and eat and celebrate,” she told Teen Vogue. “I had multiple friends with dogs, so I invited them. There were seven small dogs, and they all dressed up. It was so cute.”

Plus, it sounds as though Lupita is always up for a party.

“She’s hilarious, she’s super bougie,” Sanchez told the Midland-Reporter. “She just loves life.” She’s so “bougie” that Lupita has her own Instagram.

One of Sanchez’s cousins, Megan Sanchez, posted party pics on Twitter, which was retweeted over 16,000 times and got more than 58,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

“Not ur average quince,” Megan tweeted.

And then, as happens when news of a great party gets out, dogs that didn’t score invites got their paws bent out of shape.

Hate to tell them, but this wasn’t the first animal quinceañera they weren’t invited to, because Lupita Conchita is not the first four-legged quince girl.

Three years ago, the owner of Angel, a poodle in Phoenix, Arizona, rewarded his fluffy white poodle with one just for living to the ripe ol’ age of 15, the Huffington Post reported.

In February, a German shepherd in Oklahoma named Nova got one after earning an award at K-9 University, according to ABC 7 in Oklahoma City. She wore a pink tattoo and danced to mariachi music, as seen in a short clip on YouTube.

And last year, a cat named Luna in Charlotte, North Carolina, made national headlines when she had a quinceañera, too.

“I never actually thought it would happen,” Angel Olavarria, one of Luna’s owners, told HuffPost. “But my mom loves throwing parties and loves our pets even more, so once she caught wind of the idea she started planning.”

Luna now has her own Facebook page, aptly named Quinceañera Cat.

Back in Corpus Christi, anchorman Gazin awaits announcing Lupita the chihuahua’s “wedding plans,” he joked.