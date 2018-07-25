‘Oh wow ... so much hair!’ Meet Baby Chanco, the internet’s new mane attraction

Don’t even try to brush aside this story.
A 7-month-old Japanese girl named Baby Chanco has become a viral star because of her enormous, glorious crown of hair.
How glorious? Have a look.
And another.
Chanco has a ‘hair diary” on Instagram that has attracted, in her very short lifespan, nearly 120,000 followers.
“She’s already got #HairGoals down pat,” Fox News has declared.
Even with attention coming her way from People magazine, the “Today” show and a few international outlets, not much has been reported about Baby Chanco’s background.
Where exactly does she live? Who are her parents? What do they do for a living? Do they have as much hair?
Is she planning an international tour?
The Mirror reported a few tidbits - that she was born in December and her parents were stunned by all that hair. They reportedly began sharing photos and videos of her in May.
People magazine recalled another baby that earned similar hair-raising attention - a girl born in 2016 named Isabelle Kaplan who entered the world with a thick mane similar to Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy. Isabelle’s dad called it a “hair helmet.”
Baby Chanco’s fan base grows daily. Thousands of people have already used up nearly every existing smiling-face and LOL emoji to comment on her Instagram photos.
“I’m obsessed,” writes one admirer.
“Oh wow ... so much hair!!!” wrote another.
“This hair and this baby are too good,” writes another.
The Baby Chanco Instagram thus far has nearly 50 photos.
There’s Chanco getting her hair trimmed, like a boss.
Oooh, check out Chanco’s pretty hair bow.
And dang she gives good baby face.
World domination? She’s got all the buzz.
