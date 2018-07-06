It took a Taser to arrest a kicking, scratching, biting councilwoman, Kansas cops say

Carol Fowler did not go quietly when deputies showed up at her door last week to arrest her on an outstanding warrant, authorities say.
From accounts given to local media by the Atchison County Sheriff's office, the arrest devolved into afight involving kicking and scratching, and at one point a deputy tased Fowler to get her under control.
Two days later, at the county jail, she allegedly was still putting up a fight and she bit a jail officer on the thumb, the sheriff says.
Fowler, 48, helps govern the town of Huron in northeast Kansas. She is one of five city council members, according to the Atchison County website.
She scored a seat on the council after winning two votes in a November 2017 election, according to the Atchison Globe. Huron has an estimated population of 73, according to the U.S. Census.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie told the Globe that deputies took Fowler into custody at her home in Huron around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
They arrested her on a warrant for failure to show up in Atchison County District Court on December charges of being a pedestrian under the influence and interfering with law enforcement, according to the Globe.
At her home, Fowler began kicking, hitting and scratching deputies, so they tased her to subdue her, Laurie told the newspaper and MSC News.
He said both deputies suffered superficial injuries - Fowler allegedly caused one deputy to bleed - but their wounds didn't need medical attention.
That was Friday.
Then came Monday.
As staff at the Atchison county jail tried to finish booking her, Fowler fought again, Laurie told MSC News.
As jail officers tried to get her to remove her jewelry and other personal items, she bit a corrections officer on the thumb, the sheriff told MSC.
"They had five officers in there and it was a struggle for all of them to get her to comply," Laurie told MSC. "She was able to (get) a hold of one of the correction officer's thumbs with her teeth and actually broke the bone in his thumb."
The deputy was treated at the hospital, Laurie told the website, but will need ongoing treatment.
Fowler faces a slew of charges stemming from what's transpired over the last few days.
She was supposed to be in court on Monday to face charges stemming from her alleged assault at her home against the two deputies, but that appearance was rescheduled because of her emotional and physical condition, county attorney Jerry Kuckelman told the Globe.
Kuckelman's office told MSC News that Fowler has been charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer - one a felony count because it involved the bloody injury - and interfering with law enforcement stemming from the Friday incident at her home. And, she'll likely be charged with battery on an officer because of the alleged jailhouse attack.
The Globe reported on Thursday that Fowler is held on a current bond of $25,343 for all the new charges and the initial warrant. She's tentatively scheduled back in court on Monday.
As of Friday, she was still listed as a member of the Huron city council on the county's website.
