Carl Bernstein claims three KC area senators have privately expressed disdain for Trump

Investigative journalist Carl Bernstein has named 21 Republican senators that he says have privately expressed “extreme contempt” for President Donald Trump, including three from the Kansas City region.

Bernstein, whose reporting on the Watergate scandal for The Washington Post helped lead to President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, posted the list of Republican senators to Twitter Sunday evening.

Bernstein, now political commentator for CNN, said he was not violating any confidentiality agreements with sources in reporting the list, contending that the senators in private conversations with “colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS.”

I'm not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this: 21 Republican Sens–in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS. (1/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

Among the 21 senators Bernstein named were Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran and Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring in January after 40 years in Congress.

Spokespeople the three senators did not immediately respond to Bernstein’s claim, which is based on anonymous sourcing.

The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

C.J. Grover, spokesman of the Kansas Republican Party, said on Twitter, “Zero credence should be given to this nonsense.”

Most of the senators named by Bernstein have avoided acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election. They have also stayed quiet as Trump makes unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud to dispute the results.

“With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system,” said Bernstein, a Pulitzer Prize winner.

With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system.



More from my appearance earlier on @cnn: https://t.co/c1jZXMR0Pv (3/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

Roberts and Moran have mostly avoided talking about the outcome of the presidential election.

Moran told Politico last week that he would wait on commenting until he got his “thoughts cleared on a piece of paper and in my brain.”

Blunt, the No. 4 Republican in Senate leadership, has said he thinks Biden should receive intelligence briefings, something the Trump administration is currently preventing. But he has also said Trump has the right to exhaust his legal options in contesting the election and even suggested that it was possible he’d won.

All three Kansas City area senators on Bernstein’s list voted to acquit Trump during his impeachment trial earlier this year— as did every Senate Republican with the exception of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Roberts has voted with Trump more than 95 % of the time, but he has occasionally voiced disagreement on trade policy. He defended Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, his colleague on the Senate Agriculture Committee, against Trump’s attacks during the 2018 Farm Bill negotiations.

Blunt and Moran are up for re-election in 2022 and could be vulnerable to primary challenges from candidates backed by Trump and his base.

Both opposed Trump’s invocation of emergency powers in 2019 to shift funds for military construction projects to his proposed border wall.

Blunt has voted with Trump nearly 94 % of the time and Moran has voted with Trump nearly 84 %, according to FiveThirtyEight’s vote tracker.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who was not on Bernstein’s list and votes with the president 85 % of the time, spoke favorably last week about Trump’s legal efforts to contest the election.

“The president believes that he won. He thinks that there is or at the very least he thinks that there are serious concerns about fraud,” Hawley told the Senate press pool Friday.

“He’s presenting his evidence. I think it’s all out there and people, people (are) going be able to judge and decide themselves.”

But Trump’s legal team has provided scant evidence in court to supports its claims of widespread fraud and judges have shown little patience for the unsubstantiated accusations.

A federal judge in Pennsylvania Saturday rejected the Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking to block certification in the swing state with a scathing ruling, saying the Trump’s legal team’s unsupported claims “cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”