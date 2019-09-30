Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on Trump-Ukraine call, officials say

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out to greet the media during his meeting with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the US State Department in Washington, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. AP Photo

Two U.S. officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president that is at the center of a whistleblower complaint.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter.

It was the first confirmation that a Cabinet official was on the call in which Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden’s membership on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

It also increases the number of people known to have first-hand knowledge of a call that has sparked an impeachment inquiry by Congress.

The State Department had no comment.