St. Louis reporter duped into writing Eric Greitens comeback story

For a few hours Wednesday morning, Missouri’s political world was buzzing over a report that former Gov. Eric Greitens was plotting his political comeback.

But by day’s end, the buzz turned to bust. The story was pulled offline with no explanation, and it’s author eventually admitted he’d been duped.

Greitens, a Republican, left office last June after an avalanche of scandals and criminal charges forced him to resign to avoid criminal prosecution and impeachment.

Almost from the moment he departed, rumors of Greitens’ impending return to politics have swirled.

CityScene STL — a news site focused on real estate development in the St. Louis region — wrote Wednesday morning that seven anonymous sources close to the former governor confirmed he was jumping into the 2020 Republican primary to challenge the man who replaced him, Gov. Mike Parson.

“Each source, of which there are seven, have stated Greitens plans to run on a scorched Earth platform and one that is un-apologetically conservative,” wrote Chris Stritzel, CityScene STL’s founder. He later wrote that three of his sources said Greitens would announce his candidacy this summer, while two said it would be this fall.

Greitens could not be reached by The Star for comment, but a handful of Greitens former political allies and donors contacted by The Star disputed Stritzel’s reporting.

Just a few hours after it first published, Stritzel’s scoop began to unravel.

In a series of emails to The Star Wednesday night, Stritzel said his story was based on five sources who reached out to him personally but turned out to be fake.

Stritzel says he was contacted unsolicited via email by five people claiming to be conservative radio hosts Pete Mundo, Dave Glover and Jamie Allman; former state Rep. Marsha Haefner and current state Rep. Nick Schroer.

He pulled the story down as he began to realize none of the sources were actually who they claimed to be.

“So the five sources are fake but at the time, I didn’t know that,” Stritzel said. “As for who they really are, I’m not sure, but two seemed to be written by the same person while the others wrote like individuals.”

Schroer said Thursday he had never heard of CityScene STL until someone forwarded him the story on Greitens. He said he never contacted Stritzel, has no way of contacting Greitens and has no insight into the former governor’s future plans.

Stritzel’s two other sources, who he describes as “friends of Greitens for sometime,” were “iffy on wanting (the story) to stay out.”

“It was also removed because five sources, the ones who lied and are not credible, admitted that they were coordinating their claims in the hope of destroying my credibility and wanting to stir the pot,” he said, “but the other two were clear and truthful.”

As of Thursday morning, there is no sign of the story on CityScene STL’s website or any of its social media platforms. Nor is there any explanation online about why the story was removed.