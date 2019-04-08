The Buzz

The Buzz

Clay County tried to stop state audit demanded by citizens. Judge rejects motion

Clay County citizens hand over 9,000 petition signatures to state auditor

Citizens of Clay County have collected more than 9,000 signatures in a petition to have the county government audited. After the signatures are verified, State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office can begin its performance audit. By
Up Next
Citizens of Clay County have collected more than 9,000 signatures in a petition to have the county government audited. After the signatures are verified, State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office can begin its performance audit. By
JEFFERSON CITY

A judge on Monday rejected an attempt by the Clay County Commission to stop Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s investigation into county financial records and concerns brought forward by whistleblowers .

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem denied Clay County’s request for a preliminary injunction, noting that any subpoenas issued by Galloway as part of her inquiry would still need to be enforced by a court.

Beetem did not rule on a motion to dismiss the county’s lawsuit. Attorneys from both sides will reconvene with the judge next month.

Galloway’s audit, which began in December, was initiated after a local citizen’s group submitted a petition with more than 9,000 signatures requesting that Galloway examine the county’s financial records.

Residents had raised concerns about questionable spending, allegations of corruption, waste of taxpayer dollars and lack of compliance with the state’s Sunshine Law.

Galloway said county officials have resisted her audit with “delays, roadblocks and evasive responses,” so she issued a subpoena requesting that Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown appear at the auditor’s Kansas City office and turn over all minutes from all county commission meetings from the last two years, as well as records kept on smartphones, computers and other devices.

The Clay County Commission immediately answered back with a lawsuit, saying Galloway is overstepping her constitutional authority.

“The Clay County Commission has repeatedly tried to stall this audit,” Galloway said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “With today’s ruling, the audit citizens demanded will continue.”

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Jason Hancock

Jason Hancock is The Star’s lead political reporter, providing coverage of government and politics on both sides of the state line. A two-time National Headliner Award winner, he’s been repeatedly named one of the “best state political reporters” in America by the Washington Post.
  Comments  

Read Next

Sen. Josh Hawley, now a part-time DC area resident, is selling one of his Missouri homes

The Buzz

Sen. Josh Hawley, now a part-time DC area resident, is selling one of his Missouri homes

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has sold his home outside of Columbia, but will continue to maintain a residence in Springfield. The house was a point of contention while he was attorney general.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE THE BUZZ
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service