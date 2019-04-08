Clay County tried to stop state audit demanded by citizens. Judge rejects motion

Clay County citizens hand over 9,000 petition signatures to state auditor Citizens of Clay County have collected more than 9,000 signatures in a petition to have the county government audited. After the signatures are verified, State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office can begin its performance audit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Citizens of Clay County have collected more than 9,000 signatures in a petition to have the county government audited. After the signatures are verified, State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office can begin its performance audit.

A judge on Monday rejected an attempt by the Clay County Commission to stop Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s investigation into county financial records and concerns brought forward by whistleblowers .

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem denied Clay County’s request for a preliminary injunction, noting that any subpoenas issued by Galloway as part of her inquiry would still need to be enforced by a court.

Beetem did not rule on a motion to dismiss the county’s lawsuit. Attorneys from both sides will reconvene with the judge next month.

Galloway’s audit, which began in December, was initiated after a local citizen’s group submitted a petition with more than 9,000 signatures requesting that Galloway examine the county’s financial records.

Residents had raised concerns about questionable spending, allegations of corruption, waste of taxpayer dollars and lack of compliance with the state’s Sunshine Law.

Galloway said county officials have resisted her audit with “delays, roadblocks and evasive responses,” so she issued a subpoena requesting that Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown appear at the auditor’s Kansas City office and turn over all minutes from all county commission meetings from the last two years, as well as records kept on smartphones, computers and other devices.

The Clay County Commission immediately answered back with a lawsuit, saying Galloway is overstepping her constitutional authority.

“The Clay County Commission has repeatedly tried to stall this audit,” Galloway said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “With today’s ruling, the audit citizens demanded will continue.”