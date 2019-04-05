The Buzz

Sen. Josh Hawley, now a part-time DC resident, is selling one of his Missouri homes

In this Feb. 29, 2019 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Feb. 29, 2019 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has sold his home outside of Columbia but will continue to maintain a residence in Springfield.

The Missouri Republican’s 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house, which sits on a 10-acre lot near Ashland, sold last month, as first reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Before being elected to office, Hawley was a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia.

The home was a flashpoint of contention after Hawley was elected to become Missouri’s attorney general in 2016. State law requires the officeholder to live in the state’s capital, Jefferson City. After media reports and accusations by Democrats of breaking the law, Hawley rented out a two-bedroom apartment in Jefferson City.

After Hawley was elected to the Senate, he and his wife Erin, along with their two boys, decided to split their time between homes in a Washington, D.C., suburb and Springfield, where Hawley has family.

