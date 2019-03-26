The Buzz

It’s ‘Colonel Dole’ now: Congress passes bill promoting him for World War II service

By Bryan Lowry

March 26, 2019 02:44 PM

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole stands to salute as President George H.W. Bush lies in state

Former Senator Bob Dole of Kansas pays his respects as President George H.W. Bush Lies in State at the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON

Get ready to call Bob Dole “Colonel.”

Both chambers of Congress have unanimously passed a bill to raise the Kansas Republican icon’s Army rank from captain to colonel for his service in World War II.

Dole, 95, received two Purple Hearts and was awarded two Bronze Stars for valor during his time in the war, which saw the Kansan severely wounded.

He went onto represent Kansas in the U.S. House and Senate for a combined 35 years, rising to the position of Senate majority leader before giving it up focus on his presidential run in 1996.

The legislation to honor Dole was championed by the entire Kansas delegation. Following its House passage on Tuesday, Rep. Roger Marshall’s office released statements from all six of the state’s federal lawmakers touting Dole’s record of military and political service.

“From Senator Bob Dole’s time in the military and in Congress, to his continued leadership on veterans, hunger and disability issues, he is a true model of public service for Kansans and all Americans,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas.

“It is only fitting that Senator Dole be promoted for his exemplary service and sacrifice as an Army officer and I am so pleased that this resolution is headed to the president’s desk for signature.”

It’s just the latest honor for Dole, who received the Congressional Gold Medal last year.

Dole posted on Twitter a statement thanking Marshall, Moran and Sen. Pat Roberts, the three sponsors of the legislation, for the honor. 

“While I’m not sure I deserve it, I remain incredibly grateful,” Dole said. “I was proud to wear our nation’s uniform 77 years ago when I enlisted, and my pride in America’s brave service men and women continues today.” 

local

Bryan Lowry

Bryan Lowry covers Kansas and Missouri politics as Washington correspondent for The Kansas City Star. He previously served as Kansas statehouse correspondent for The Wichita Eagle and as The Star’s lead political reporter. Lowry contributed to The Star’s investigation into government secrecy that was a finalist for The Pulitzer Prize.

