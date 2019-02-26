Mayoral endorsements starting to roll in, although big players yet to reveal choices

There’s only five weeks — and a whole lot of campaigning — left before Kansas Citians head to the polls in a mayoral primary where, by all accounts, lots of voters remain undecided.
For the field of 11 candidates, that makes these next few weeks essential to build name recognition, distinguish themselves from one another and lock down endorsements. And while the selections by individuals, civic and business leaders and unions have started to roll in, many heavyweight political groups have yet to back a candidate.
Freedom Inc., the city’s major black political group, and Forward Kansas City, of the Northland, announced their endorsements of Councilman Quinton Lucas and construction attorney Steve Miller, respectively, in the last few weeks.
But the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and Civic Council’s combined political arm, KC BizPAC, has yet to weigh in.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Mayor Sly James hasn’t put his arm around any of his possible successors. Neither has his predecessor, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Kansas City.
In a crowded race that will be defined by name recognition, having the backing of high-profile Kansas City groups could be a boon to candidates.
The endorsements campaigns have released so far:
Jolie Justus
Kay Barnes, former Kansas City mayor
Mamie Hughes, former Jackson County legislator and community activist
Gail McCann Beatty, former Missouri House Democratic leader
Missouri Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City
Jason Kander, former Missouri secretary of state and Kansas City mayoral candidate
Jeremy LaFaver, former Missouri representative
CiCi Rojas, former Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO
Patty Garney, philanthropist and Northland community leader
LGBTQ Victory Fund
LPAC. an LGBTQ advocacy group
PROMO PAC, an LGBTQ advocacy group
Steve Miller
John Fairfield, former councilman
Ed Ford, former councilman and vice president of Forward
Bill Skaggs, former state representative and councilman
Bonnie Sue Cooper, former state representative and councilwoman
Scott Wagner
Iron Workers Local 10
Pipefitters Local 553
Sheriff Mark Owen, Platte County
Yvonne Wilson, former state senator
Jackson County Legislator Dan Tarwater
Kristie Collins, Raytown Quality Schools board chair
Terry Stone, North Kansas City school board
Scott Taylor
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 124
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 53
Phil Glynn
Missouri Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, North
Ron Lindsay, pastor, Concord Fortress of Hope Church
Quinton Lucas
Jermaine Reed
The campaign said in an email Reed has pending endorsements it could not release at time of publication.
Alissia Canady
In a text, Canady said her campaign was awaiting confirmation from groups and has received personal endorsements from community, civic and faith leaders. She had not provided a list at time of publication.
Clay Chastain
Refused to provide
Vincent Lee
Did not provide
Henry Klein
Did not respond to request
Comments