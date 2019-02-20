Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, a former MMA fighter, joins youth boxing class in KCK

As a child, Rep. Sharice Davids admired martial arts movie star Bruce Lee. It led to her own time in the ring, where she went 5-1 as an amateur MMA fighter and 1-1 in a pair of professional bouts before her election to Congress last fall.
On Wednesday night, the freshman Kansas Democrat made a brief comeback: at a youth boxing class hosted by the Police Athletic League of KCK.
The league, which aims to build relationships between police and the community, opened a multi-purpose facility with a boxing ring last month, in a former Catholic church in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.
