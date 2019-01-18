Kobach finishes extra hours of continuing legal education ordered by federal judge

Kris Kobach has completed the legal education demanded by a federal judge last year.

Last June, Judge Julie Robinson ordered the Kansas Secretary of State, who was then seeking the Republican nomination for governor, to take more hours of continuing legal education after he was found in contempt.

Kobach was frequently chided for missteps during a trial weighing whether federal law allowed Kansas to impose a proof-of-citizenship requirement to vote.

When Robinson ordered Kobach to take take additional hours of continuing legal education in addition to any other hours required for a law license, she also struck down the voter citizenship law Kobach had personally defended.

The court document, filed Friday, congratulates Kobach on completing “Civil Trial: Everything You Need to Know.”