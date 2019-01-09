Pomp, circumstance, but not much lawmaking as Missouri opens 2019 legislative session

There wasn’t much legislating, if any, done on the first day of Missouri’s 2019 legislative session.
But there was time for pomp and circumstance.
Friends and families filled the House and Senate chambers as legislative leaders delivered their opening day comments.
As the House convened, Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield framed the GOP’s agenda for the session, saying “the policies we pass must focus on cultivating employers, not controlling businesses.”
“Last year we came together to provide historic tax relief for every Missouri family and businesses,” Haahr said “We are eliminating wasteful spending and remain steadfast in never spending more than we take in.”
Newly minted Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, struck a similar note across the building. f
“We must work to reduce the the burden of government by promoting reforms to our regulatory, our tort and our tax system to ensure Missouri can compete in the 21st century economy,” Schatz said.
