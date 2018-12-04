Candidates brave early-morning cold in the race to file signatures for mayoral run

For the multitudes running to succeed Sly James as Kansas City’s mayor, Tuesday morning started early.
The warmly-dressed candidates were out long before the sun came up, waiting outside courthouses and election board offices to file voter signatures for a spot on the crowded April primary ballot. The earliest filers will be listed first.
Councilman Scott Taylor, who represents the 6th District at-large, was out in front of City Hall at 4:15 a.m., according to his Twitter account.
He’s one of six Kansas City Council members in the race, along with four non-incumbents.
Candidates picked different places to plant their flags. Councilman Quinton Lucas, the 3rd District at-large member, was tweeting from Cass County by 4:41 a.m. At 6:15 a.m. he was thanking a resident for bringing him hot chocolate as he waited to file.
He posted a photo showing him turning in paperwork in a subsequent tweet.
4th District Councilwoman Jolie Justus turned over her signatures at the Kansas City Election Board and thanked her supporters, whom she dubbed the Justus League.
Later Tuesday morning, attorney Steve Miller was in Platte County.
Officials will use time stamps to sort out the exact order for the ballot.
The filing period, which ends Jan. 8, marks a major step for those running in the April 2 non-partisan primary. Prospective candidates need 1,000 or more valid signatures to cement their places on the ballot. The two top vote-getters will face off in the June 18 general election.
Council incumbents Alissia Canady, Jermaine Reed and Scott Wagner also filed, along with Crossroads businessman Phil Glynn and Vincent Lee, who ran unsuccessfully against James in 2015. A tenth hopeful, 5th District businesswoman Rita Berry, said she would file later this month.
City Council filings started to flow in Tuesday morning with several incumbents filing for reelection. The 3rd District garnered the most candidates, with five petitioning to get on the ballot.
Comments