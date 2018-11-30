Why was Sharice Davids doing pushups in the Capitol? It’s all about the office

Congresswoman-elect Sharice Davids showed off her physical fitness as she and other newly elected members of Congress waited to find out what position they’d get in the office lottery.
“I strategized. I did pushups for good luck. And I still didn’t get a very good number in our office draw,” the Kansas Democrat tweeted Friday afternoon. “I’ll keep working on it.”
Davids, an attorney and former mixed martial arts fighter, made history when she defeated four-term Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder for Kansas’ 3rd congressional district seat. She is one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress and the first openly LGBT person elected to represent Kansas at the federal level.
The incoming congresswoman met with Yoder at his office in Washington on Friday to “ensure a smooth transition as she takes over,” according to a tweet from Yoder.
Davids has been selected to serve as one of two regional whips for the Midwestern Democratic delegation along with Congressman-elect Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois. In that role, Davids will be responsible for ensuring the Democratic members are present for tight votes.
