House Speaker Paul Ryan will visit Kansas to raise money for Kevin Yoder

As part of a tour aimed at helping boost the chances of vulnerable Republican congressional candidates around the country, House Speaker Paul Ryan will travel to Misison Hills next week to help Rep. Kevin Yoder raise money.
Yoder is facing off with Democratic challenger Sharice Davis in a contest viewed by many as a key indicator of which party will ultimately control the U.S. House next year.
Ryan, who is retiring from Congress, is reportedly visiting two dozen Congressional districts before the Nov. 6 election.
Recent public polls show Davids leading Yoder, a four-term incumbent, although Yoder’s internal polling shows him with a small lead.
President Donald Trump won Kansas by more than 20 points in 2016, but Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won Yoder’s district. That, coupled with strong fund-raising by Davids, has put Yoder in the Democrats’ cross hairs.
Ryan’s visit comes just weeks after the National Republican Congressional Committee announced it was no longer planning to spend $1 million on ads for Yoder in the Kansas City market during the final five weeks of his race.
Yet the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to Ryan, has said it plans to remain on the air through Election Day. It has already spent more than $2 million to assist Yoder, mostly on ads attacking Davids.
Yoder’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the fundraiser, which is scheduled for Oct. 23.
