Sharice Davids to fund-raise in New York at iconic gay rights bar

Sharice Davids will spend her Tuesday night fund-raising at an iconic LGBTQ bar in Greenwich Village.
The event for Davids, a Democrat and openly gay Native American, will be at The Stonewall Inn, with tickets starting at $100. Davids, an attorney, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder in the November election for Kansas’ 3rd district congressional seat.
The bar is famous for the riots of 1969, which the National Park Service describes as “the scene of an uprising against police repression that led to a key turning point in the struggle for the civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Americans.”
Former President Barack Obama declared The Stonewall Inn a national monument in 2016.
Davids has seen strong fund-raising since winning the Democratic nomination in the 3rd district, raising nearly $700,000 from small-dollar donors in just August.
Prices for the Tuesday event top out at $2,700 to be a host.
One of the co-hosts listed on the invitation is Amy Siskind, a former Wall Street executive who last year launched “The Weekly List,” a website that catalogs alleged changes to democratic norms under President Donald Trump’s administration.
Siskind, an outspoken critic of Trump, faced controversy earlier this month when she promoted to her Twitter followers a conspiracy theory that Republican aide Zina Bash was making a “white power” symbol with her hands during federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Bash is of Mexican and Jewish descent, according to her husband John Bash, the U.S. attorney for western Texas.
