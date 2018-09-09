Davids campaigns with Dem who could also be first Native American woman in Congress

It doesn’t take long for Democrat Deb Haaland to grow emotional about Sharice Davids.
The two Native American women running for Congress appeared together Sunday in Kansas City, Kan., rallying supporters in Davids’ effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a Overland Park Republican.
If elected, both Davids and Haaland would be the first female Native Americans to serve in Congress. Davids would also become the first openly gay member of the Kansas delegation.
While addressing supporters, Haaland’s voice cracked and she wiped tears from her eyes.
“You all have an opportunity to elect someone who’s never had a voice in our politics before,” said Haaland, who is running to represent New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. “And I want you to really let that sink in and what an opportunity that is for the people of Kansas to have someone who understands what it’s like for all of us.”
Earlier in the day, Davids visited churches in Wyandotte County with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the most senior black lawmaker in Congress.
Davids’ race is seen as a possible pickup opportunity for Democrats in November, which could help them take control of the House away from Republicans.
Comments