‘Join us in prayer for Kris’: Kobach campaign holding daily prayer conference calls

Kris Kobach’s campaign wants its supporters’ prayers.
The Kansas Republican’s campaign sent out an email Friday afternoon asking followers to “Please join the campaign in asking God for help in our efforts! There are several options for people to pray for guidance and aid for Kris, Wink, and the campaign.”
Kobach, who is running to become the GOP nominee for governor, faces Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former nominee Jim Barnett in the Aug. 7 primary.
The email to supporters lists three options for how to pray for Kobach’s gubernatorial run: an hourlong gathering Aug. 3 in Topeka, a “statewide daily prayer conference call,” and “a closed Facebook site called Kris Kobach Prayer Support.”
“Join us in prayer for Kris and the campaign!” the email says.
All three prayer events will continue until the general election as long as Kobach wins the primary, according to Kobach’s campaign spokeswoman.
