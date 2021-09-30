Do kids and teens get the mental health support they need? Tell us what you think

Bigstock

Students have a lot to think about these days: the pandemic, social justice movements, climate change, fitting in, and all the anxieties that those and other issues conjure up.

As more students learn about mental health, and are able point to their own specific mental health needs, are Kansas City-area schools equipped to help them?

The Star is delving into a story about kids and counseling. We need your help. Parents, students and educators, we want to hear from you.

Take a few minutes to respond to our survey questions focused on students and mental health.

A reporter from The Star may reach out to you regarding your survey responses. If you have more to say, feel free to reach out to reporter Anna Spoerre at aspoerre@kcstar.com.

