The best public, private high schools in the Kansas City region? Here’s how they rank

Blue Valley North High School and the Pembroke Hill School have been named the best public and private high schools in the Kansas City region, according to an annual report by the website Niche.

Niche on Monday released its eighth annual report ranking thousands of K-12 schools across the country. Researchers analyzed ratings from students, alumni and parents, along with data from the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate schools based on teachers, resources, facilities, activities and opportunities, and more.

Niche reported that the Blue Valley school district swept the area’s 2022 rankings for the best public high schools. Blue Valley North came in first, followed by Blue Valley High School, Blue Valley West, Blue Valley Northwest and Blue Valley Southwest.

Blue Valley North was also named the highest ranking public school in Kansas. It received its highest marks for academics and college preparation, thanks to the school’s high graduation rate and student assessments. It also scored high for its teacher and administration ratings, its range of sports and activities, as well as health and safety in the school’s Overland Park neighborhood.

Out of private schools in the metro, the Pembroke Hill School earned first place. It was followed by the Barstow School, Notre Dame de Sion School for Girls, Rockhurst High School and St. Teresa’s Academy.

Pembroke also placed fourth among the best private schools in Missouri. It received an A+ overall, with high marks in academics, college prep, teacher ratings and clubs and activities.

Niche named Wichita Collegiate School the best private school in Kansas.

In Missouri, Ladue Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis was named the best public high school. John Burroughs School, also in St. Louis, ranked the best private school in the state.

Overall, The Davidson Academy in Reno, Nevada, was chosen as the best public school in the country.

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche, said in a news release.

Niche made a change to its methodology this year, putting less emphasis on SAT and ACT scores, with leaders saying it was an effort to acknowledge “socioeconomic and racial disparities perpetuated by standardized tests, challenges making appointments to test in-person due to COVID-19, and an increasing number of institutions adopting test-optional policies.”