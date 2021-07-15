Kansas City area school superintendent resigns months after arrest for alleged DWI

Kearney Superintendent Matthew Miller has resigned. Kearney school district

Kearney Superintendent Matthew Miller has resigned, months after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, on the same day he was scheduled to attend a school administrators conference.

Officials with the Kearney, Missouri, school district, with nearly 3,600 students north of Kansas City, announced this week that the school board had accepted Miller’s resignation, effective July 1. A news release did not explain why Miller decided to resign.

The school board will appoint an interim superintendent as soon as possible, according to the release, plus begin the process for selecting a new superintendent.

“We continue to focus on meeting the needs of students, families and staff members,” officials said. “This process will be done in collaboration with our staff, students, families and community members.”

Miller began as the district’s superintendent last July, said spokesman Ray Weikal.

Miller was arrested on March 26 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, after Camden County sheriff’s deputies alleged that he crashed his car near the Lake of the Ozarks. He has not been charged.

Weikal confirmed that Miller attended a Missouri school administrators conference that same day. The Missouri Association of School Administrators conference took place March 24-26 at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Miller is fighting his arrest through a suit against the Missouri Department of Revenue. KMBC 9 reported that a judge ruled in May that Miller is still allowed to drive until at least September, when a hearing is scheduled in the case.

His next hearing is set for Sept. 30 in Camden County, court records show.