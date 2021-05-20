YouTube bans Shawnee Mission school board video over COVID misinformation at meeting

Last August, residents protested the Shawnee Mission school district’s decision to have online-only classes and no sports. Now residents are protesting the district’s mask mandate. Special to The Star

Video of a Shawnee Mission school board meeting — where several parents and a state lawmaker called for the district to remove its mask mandate — was banned from YouTube for violating community standards related to the spread of disinformation.

The district learned Wednesday that the video was taken down for violating YouTube’s standards related to medical misinformation, said district spokesman David Smith. In a tweet, school board president Heather Ousley said that some residents shared COVID-19 disinformation during the public comment period.

“An individual indicated incorrectly that it wasn’t contagious and that masks cause cancer. Also someone threw a gas mask and someone else referenced the blood of Christ,” Ousley wrote.

The video of the meeting was not immediately available for The Star to review. The district does not post public meetings anywhere other than YouTube, where they are livestreamed.

Several residents have spread misinformation about COVID-19 and mask-wearing at county, city and school board meetings throughout this past year. But Smith said this was the first time the district learned a video was removed.

Before the meeting, more than two dozen residents gathered to protest the district’s mask mandate — which officials have said will stay in place. Among the crowd was Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson, a Shawnee Republican, who also spoke during public comments, Smith said.

Dave Trabert, a regular at Johnson County meetings and CEO of the Kansas Policy Institute, was also in attendance.

Thompson and Trabert are both vocal critics of public health rules adopted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the legislative session, Thompson pushed for an end to such restrictions.

Trabert wrote in the Kansas Sentinel, a right-wing news organization he runs, that Thompson told the board he’d heard from concerned parents and that masks are ineffective.

“Think of it this way. I’m about 6-feet-tall. Saying this mask is going to block the virus is like saying I can’t walk through a doorway 6,000 feet tall and 2,000 feet wide. That I’m going to bump into walls and it’s going to prevent me from getting through that doorway,” Thompson is quoted as saying. “That’s how tiny the virus is.”

Studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that multi-layer masks effectively block particles that could contain the virus.

In an email to The Star, Thompson said that there was “no medical misinformation” in the meeting and that he had attended to support parents upset about continued mask mandates.

“Some of the students took the microphone to express how the masks made it hard for them to breathe. There was also one parent whose children were put into a separate room by themselves for not wearing a mask,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he was disappointed with YouTube’s decision to remove the video and questioned whether the Kansas Legislature should continue to rely on the platform for public streaming of committee meetings.

“The whole purpose of the public comment portion of the meeting is to allow those whose tax dollars fund the operation of the school to have a say. And it allows parents a course of action if they disagree with the board’s decisions. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention ‘fact checkers’ as being the gateway to free speech,” Thompson said. “Transparency in government is vital to the operation of our Republic. If YouTube cannot provide that transparency, then we need to find an alternative path to providing information to everyone interested in observing and participating in the process, without fear of censorship.”

In its community guidelines, YouTube provides a long list of COVID-19 fallacies it will remove, including false statements that the virus is not real, that wearing a mask will give you the virus and that children cannot contract the virus.

For a first violation, the user will receive a warning with no penalty. After that, YouTube will issue a strike against the channel. If a user receives three strikes, the channel will be terminated.

“We post everything on YouTube, which is a challenge because if we were to violate community standards again, we would get a strike against us and wouldn’t be able to post for a week,” Smith said. “That would be a serious interference to our work for a week.”

Now officials are left to determine how to continue making public meetings accessible online during the pandemic without stymieing public comments. Smith said the district is considering removing the public comment portion of the meeting and reposting the video.

“It doesn’t limit the ability of our patrons to come and address the board, because that happened and the board listened. So that is the purpose of public speech, is to address the board, and they will continue to be able to do that,” Smith said.

He said the district is still in conversations about how to manage the issue. “We really don’t want to lose our ability to broadcast.”

“We don’t have a platform ourselves to be able to do a broadcast like that, that’s universally available as YouTube is,” Smith said. “So I’m speculating here, but I don’t think there will be any conversation about moving away from YouTube because it’s a universal platform and easy to access.”

Several school districts and municipalities livestream videos of their meetings on YouTube. Johnson County Board of Commissioner meetings — where many of the same residents who were at the Shawnee Mission meeting, like Trabert, have often attended and spread misinformation about COVID-19 — are streamed on the county’s website and on Facebook.