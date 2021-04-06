No, Kansas City school superintendent did not tweet at rapper about explicit photos

Twitter users were shocked over the weekend after an account seemingly run by Kansas City school Superintendent Mark Bedell posted some suggestive tweets about a teen rapper sharing explicit content online.

The Twitter account was a fake.

Danielle Bregoli, the rapper and influencer who goes by Bhad Bhabie and is also known as the “Cash me outside” girl, turned 18 last month and soon tweeted about her new account on OnlyFans, a platform that allows users to earn money selling explicit content to subscribers.

She joined the platform last week, reportedly racking up $1 million in six hours, a record on the site. She tweeted that she would respond to direct messages on OnlyFans.

Danielle Bregoli, aka rapper Bhad Bhabie. File photo

A Twitter account apparently using the same picture and Twitter handle as Bedell replied, saying he had “been waiting” for her content, that he will no longer have to look at “fake edits” of her, and that she had been “teasing” fans.

But no, Bedell did not write the tweet.

While the Twitter handle appeared to be the same as Bedell’s account, @MarkBedell_KCPS, it was actually spelled with an uppercase “I” instead of a lowercase “L.”

You may be seeing some fake accounts popping up under my name; please know that your senses are correct-they are fake! We have removed 3 fake accounts over the last 10 days. We are in the process of verifying my account with @Twitter. @kcpublicschools — Mark Bedell (@MarkBedell_KCPS) April 5, 2021

On his real Twitter account, Bedell responded on Monday.

“You may be seeing some fake accounts popping up under my name; please know that your senses are correct-they are fake! We have removed 3 fake accounts over the last 10 days. We are in the process of verifying my account with @Twitter.”

The fake account has been deactivated. Twitter also removed a different account that also was impersonating Bedell, according to the Associated Press.

The incident came as Kansas City voters were going to the polls on Tuesday to elect four school board members.

Last week, the school board approved a new three-year contract for Bedell, raising his salary to $282,000. His contract now runs through June 2024.