‘Challenge accepted’: School districts bet BBQ, Cuban sandwich on Sunday’s Super Bowl

Kansas City Public Schools superintendent Mark Bedell bet a hospitality package full of some of the city’s best barbecue that the Chiefs will beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

And if (when) that happens, he’ll be waiting for the Cuban sandwich, strawberries and pastries from Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

After all, Bedell said in a video posted to the school district’s YouTube on Wednesday, it’s “becoming familiar territory.”

Each superintendent also agreed to wear the opposing team’s jersey for a day if they lose the bet.

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful game,” Bedell said. “We are extremely proud of the Kansas City Chiefs and the partnerships that they’ve established with this school district, but also how well they have represented our city in the NFL as a whole.”

If the Chiefs win, Davis said he would send traditional Tampa foods, including a Cuban sandwich from the Columbia Restaurant, strawberries and strawberry cookies from Parkesdale Farm Market and guava pastries from Alessi Bakery.

If the Chiefs lose, Bedell said the district would send Gates Bar-B-Q, Jack Stack Barbecue, M&M Bakery & Deli and Blip Roasters coffee.

But that’s not something he anticipates happening.

“Challenge accepted,” Bedell said.