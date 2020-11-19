Lacking substitute teachers, Kansas City area district begs college kids to come work

With COVID-19 causing a teacher shortage in schools, the Independence district is calling on college students to come be substitutes. No teaching certificate required.

In a district newsletter Wednesday, officials asked college students home for the holiday break or taking their classes online to apply to become substitute teachers.

“The ISD is looking for substitutes to join our team on a short-term or long-term basis,” the newsletter said. The district’s recruitment effort notes that college students can “earn extra money with a flexible schedule.”

Applicants must pass a background check.

Throughout the region, other districts have reported staffing and substitute shortages and are returning to online only classes. The spike in coronavirus cases in schools has led to mass quarantines for students, teachers and staff, making it difficult for districts to keep schools open.

The Lee’s Summit school board voted Tuesday to move most students online starting Monday. Park Hill announced Wednesday that it is moving all classes online for at least two weeks after Thanksgiving. And every Johnson County district is moving older students online as well.

Independence officials announced last week they would extend Thanksgiving break two days — to include Nov. 23 and 24 — so they can have all buildings deep cleaned. Those two days will be treated as snow days and be added to the calendar at the end of the school year.

But then the district plans to return on Nov. 30 with its current mode of learning — pre-K and elementary students attending in person full time, middle and high school attending some classes in person and some online.

The district had 36 active coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to its dashboard.

To apply for a substitute position, contact Andi Cornine at 816-521-5300.

