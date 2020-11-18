Last of Johnson County districts sends older students to online classes amid COVID-19

Following the lead of all other districts in Johnson County, Olathe schools will move older students to online classes later this month due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Olathe officials announced Wednesday that middle and high schoolers will return to remote learning after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30 through the end of the semester on Dec. 18. Elementary students will continue learning in classrooms full time. Middle and high school sports are allowed to continue.

“With rising community spread and the number of staff members in quarantine, it is becoming more challenging to operate our buildings. Even with the incredible efforts of all of our staff and students, this remains a challenge,” district officials said in the announcement.

Olathe was the last district in the county to announce the transition back to online classes for secondary students. Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, De Soto and Spring Hill will also make the change on Nov. 30, while keeping elementary students in classrooms. The Gardner-Edgerton district was the only one that never allowed older students back in classrooms, and the district decided to keep those students in online classes.

On the Missouri side, Park Hill and Lee’s Summit school districts will have some or all students reverting to online class.

Districts are facing a staffing and substitute teacher shortage, which has been made worse by a growing number of employees in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. And as Johnson County reports record new coronavirus cases, the risks of keeping students in classrooms also grows, health officials have said.

“We know this decision will greatly disappoint some families. We know some families will feel relief. We are aware the remote learning format provides challenges for some of our students and families. We want students learning in-person, too,” Olathe district officials said.

Johnson County is in the “red” zone per its school criteria. As of Wednesday, the county had reported 20,260 coronavirus cases, and 252 people have died from the disease. This week, a White House document labeled Kansas a “red zone” for surging coronavirus cases and officials urged more stringent protective measures.