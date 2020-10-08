COVID-19 outbreak forces KCK elementary school to online classes

As Kansas City area schools return to in-person classes, one elementary school is moving back to remote learning.

Four students and three staff members at Oak Grove Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing more than 100 other students, according to a news release from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Students will return to in-person classes on Oct. 20 or 14 days after the last known exposure to the virus. Currently, the last known exposures were on Oct. 5, according to the release.

“This serves as a reminder of both the importance of contact tracing and of partnerships to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Alan Greiner, chief medical officer for the Unified Government, said in the release.

According to the release, the families of all the exposed students have been notified and asked to quarantine. The Wyandotte County health department will work with the school to provide COVID-19 testing to staff and students who were exposed to the virus.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The school will be “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected” before students return to the building, the release said.

Oak Grove is part of the Turner School District, which is currently operating at 50% capacity. Students have the choice between participating in “blended learning” or remote school.

“Student safety is our top priority and while unfortunate, we hope this temporary measure will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Jason Dandoy, the district’s superintendent, said in the news release.

In Johnson County, districts are moving toward bringing all students back to classrooms, at least part time. On Thursday, Sanmi Areola, public health director, said that all public schools with students learning in-person have experienced at least one COVID-19 case or quarantine.

The Blue Valley district now has all students learning in-person at least two days a week. Olathe district officials have announced plans for older students to start returning to school buildings on Oct. 19. And on Monday, Shawnee Mission allowed elementary students back in classrooms for the first time since last spring.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER