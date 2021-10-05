Crime

10 years after disappearance, Baby Lisa’s case still ‘active, open investigation’

Baby Lisa vanished 10 years ago this week and though the mystery surrounding her disappearance remains unsolved, police consider the case an “active, open investigation,” a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

“The case is assigned to our Missing Persons/Cold Case Squad,” said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. “ We continue to invite and ask for information from the public or anyone else that may have knowledge about the case.”

Lisa, who became known across the country as Baby Lisa, was reported missing early on Oct. 4, 2011. Her mother, Deborah Bradley, told police she last saw the 10-month-old infant when she put her in the crib hours earlier at the home at 3620 N. Lister Ave.

The child’s father, Jeremy Irwin, discovered her missing when he returned home early that morning after working a late shift. He found the front door open, several lights on and Bradley asleep. The crib was empty.

Bradley and Irwin believe that someone broke into their home and snatched Lisa while she slept.

Lisa would be 11 years old on Nov. 11. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released an image approximating what Lisa might have looked like at 9 years old.

Anyone with information about the Baby Lisa’s disappearance is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

