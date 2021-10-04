Kansas City nurse accused of taking fentanyl from two Johnson County hospitals

A Kansas City nurse has been indicted in federal court on allegations she took at least six vials of fentanyl from two hospitals in Johnson County.

Faith Naccarato, 41, was charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge, according to federal prosecutors in the District of Kansas.

Naccarato is accused of removing six vials of the drug from an automated dispensing cabinet in early 2020 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Meriam.

Each vial, per court documents, contained “fentanyl 100mcg/2ml.”

At both hospitals, Naccarato allegedly replaced the fentanyl with another liquid and put the vials back in their cabinets, according to prosecutors who charged her following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Naccarato’s federal public defender could not immediately be reached for comment.

The indictment does not detail what Naccarato allegedly did with the fentanyl.