Fatal crash shuts down I-70 near downtown Kansas City for hours Wednesday morning

A fatal crash early Wednesday near downtown Kansas City shut down the interstate for a few hours, police said.

Accident investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash near the intersection of Interstate 70 and Brooklyn Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Becchina at the time said the easbound lanes of the highway would likely be shut down for several hours as the department investigated the scene.

Just before 8 a.m., interstate traffic near the crash site was again moving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.