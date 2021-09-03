ACLU details violence at Leavenworth private prison, calls for closure by end of year

A series of violent incidents at a private prison in Leavenworth have prompted civil liberties advocates in Kansas to urge President Joe Biden’s administration to ensure the prison closes by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Biden issued an executive order directing contracts with private prisons expire. CoreCivic in Leavenworth was originally scheduled to close in December.

But CoreCivic is trying to remain open, either through a renewed contract with the U.S. Marshal’s Service or through a contract with Leavenworth County, according to a letter from the ACLU of Kansas, the Kansas Federal Public Defender’s office and other groups.

The prison this year has had several serious incidents, the letter said. In February, a resident was beaten and suffered life-threatening injuries. At least seven people were stabbed in May and June, and there were also two suicides during the spring. Another detainee was sexually assaulted by an employee in May, the letter said.

Last month, a man was beaten by another resident and died.

The letter also said staff have locked people, including a man who uses a wheelchair, in showers with running water as a form of punishment.

“CoreCivic Leavenworth has abdicated its constitutional responsibility to keep people safe, and it has proven itself incapable of running its facility in a way that protects the life and health of those who live and work there,” the letter read.

Many of the incidents, the letter said, were a result of serious staffing shortages. It called on the White House to intervene and ensure the prison is closed by the end of this year.

The letter was signed by several groups including the District of Kansas Criminal Justice Act representative, the ACLU of Missouri and the Western District of Missouri Federal Public Defender.

CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin said the allegations made in the letter were “specious and sensationalized.”

“We vehemently deny that we would ever lock an individual in a shower with running water as a form of punishment,” he said in a statement to The Star.

He also said the May sexual assault allegation was investigated and found unsubstantiated.

“Our staff are trained and held to the highest ethical standards,” Gustin said. “Our commitment to keeping those entrusted to our care safe and secure is our top priority.”