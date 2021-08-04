Crime

Police seek help finding 34-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman reported missing

Kansas City, Kansas police are asking the public for help to locate Kenyonna Brown, 34, who has been reported missing. She was last seen Wednesday sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 73rd Terrace.
Kansas City, Kansas police are asking the public for help finding a 34-year-old woman missing since Wednesday morning or afternoon.

Keyonna Brown was last seen sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 73rd Terrace, Officer Marsheé London, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a statement. Brown has a developmental disability and a condition that requires medication, London said.

Police were not sure what she was wearing when she went missing. But Brown had a red backpack at the time, according to police.

The department is asking anyone with any knowledge of Brown’s whereabouts to call 913-596-3000 or dial 911.

